Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered Accountant

KARACHI – Pakistani student Hooria Batool has created history as she has become the youngest Chartered Accountant in the world.

She achieved the milestone at the age of 19, clinching the title from Indian student and securing her place in the Guinness World Records.

Besides setting an example for the young generation with her talent and dedication, she has also managed to project her as a trailblazer in the field of accounting.

Hooria had accomplished the Chartered Accountant (CA) studies at the age of 19 in 2016. However, the Guinness World Records recently acknowledged her achievement, naming her as the youngest female in the world to become CA.

Additionally, she bagged another distinction by completing her A-levels at the age of 14, an education level usually achieved at the age 17 or 18.