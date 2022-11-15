IDEAS 2022: Pakistan’s largest defense exhibition kicks off in Karachi

KARACHI – The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 was kicked off at the Karachi Expo Centre on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) has arranged the exhibition, which brings together defense industries from around the world to showcase their latest technological innovations.

The defence exhibition, which will continue until November 18 in the port city, aimed to woo trade visitors and high official defense delegates.

Meanwhile, Traffic police have asked Karachiites to check the traffic diversion plan for Sharae Faisal during the event.

500 exhibitors from 64 countries will engage in a number of activities including reviewing top-notch advanced defence technology demonstrations, and international seminars at the four-day event.

In a curtain-raiser news conference, Brigadier Naveed Azam Cheema commended the GHQ and federal and provincial governments for supporting the event.

The exhibition aimed at bringing defense industries from around the world to showcase their latest technological innovations. Washington and Moscow are also among the exhibitors this year while Austria, Romania, and Hungry are participating for the first time at the defence exhibition.

Although Kremlin will not be joining as an exhibitor this year, they still have a presence in the form of a delegation.

Beijing and Ankara are taking part at full capacity and Turkish companies booked two complete halls for showcasing their products, while there’s one hall for China.

Following the grand inauguration ceremony, there will be an international seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence in the Defence Market; A Paradigm Shift in Military Strategy and National Security’.

To commemorate this year’s defense exhibition, the Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has also issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs20. Earlier, the significant event was postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.