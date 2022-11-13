IDEAS 2022: Pakistan set to roll out largest defense exhibition with focus on ‘Arms for Peace’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to inaugurate the show on November 15
KARACHI – Pakistan will kick off the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 to display innovations and advancement in ‘arms for peace’ next week.
500 exhibitors from 64 countries will engage in a number of activities including reviewing top-notch advanced defence technology demonstrations, and international seminars at the four-day event.
In a curtain-raiser news conference, Brigadier Naveed Azam Cheema commended the GHQ and federal and provincial governments for supporting the event.
The exhibition aimed at bringing defense industries from around the world to showcase their latest technological innovations. Washington and Moscow are also among the exhibitors this year while Austria, Romania, and Hungry are participating for the first time at the defence exhibition.
Although Kremlin will not be joining as an exhibitor this year, they still have a presence in the form of a delegation.
Cheema further added that this year’s exhibition outclassed previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors, and delegates both domestic and foreign. He continued saying that Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity.
Brigadier Naveed said IDEAS 2022 depicts that South Asian country is a modern, progressive, peace-promoting nation.
Beijing and Ankara are taking part at full capacity and Turkish companies booked two complete halls for showcasing their products, while there’s one hall for China.
Following the grand inauguration ceremony, there will be an international seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence in the Defence Market; A Paradigm Shift in Military Strategy and National Security’.
To commemorate this year’s defense exhibition, the Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has also issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs20. Earlier, the significant event was postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
