Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist

Pakistan’s celebrated star Mahira Khan has shared a beautiful note for her makeup artist Adnan on latter’s birthday, sharing details of 15-year-old connection.

Sharing adorable throwback pictures with the beautician, the Sadqay Tumharay star wrote: “Adnan was an asst. makeup artist at Nabilas when I was a VJ at MTV. We were all sent to Nabilas for a makeover, I wasn’t ready to get anything done so I was assigned to Adnan. We sat there literally twiddling our thumbs. I remember laughing at everything he said. This was 2006/7”.

15 years later and he is still my makeup artist- well to the world at least. For me, he is so much more than that, she added.

Calling him friend, brother and keeper of secrets, Khan said that he “knows when I’m upset and knows how to make me smile”.

“He has seen me cry sneakily on set and held my hand through it. I have held him in my arms when he has broken down. We have laughed, cried, danced all night, ate like crazy, travelled the world... all of it.. together.. he is my family.”

“I am so grateful to my job and the universe for surrounding me with people I love so much. Alhumdulillah”.

Wishing him belated happy birthday, she wrote Adan is “my dil ka tukraa”.