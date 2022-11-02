Virat Kohli sets new T20 World Cup record

ADELAIDE – India’s star batsman Virat Kohli has surpassed ICC Hall of Famer Mahela Jayawardena as the most run-scorer in the history of men's T20 World Cup.

Kohli edged past Jayawardena's 1016 in 23 innings, eight innings quicker than the Sri Lankan batter, at an average of over 85 and a strike rate of 131.

The right-hand batsman achieved the feat while playing against Bangladesh in a crucial T20 World Cup encounter at Adelaide, Australia.

Despite a lean trot earlier in the year, the 33-year-old found his groove in the Asia Cup and in bilateral series against Australia and South Africa leading up to the event, and hit the ground running in the much-anticipated meeting with Pakistan at the MCG in front of over 90,000 people to begin his tournament, said ICC in a blog.

Runs against the Netherlands pushed Kohli closer towards the thousand mark, and despite a blip against South Africa, he joined Jayawardena as the only men to smash a four-figure score in the shortest format of the cricket.

India beat Bangladesh by five runs on the DLS method after the match was briefly interrupted by rain when the latter were chasing the target of 184 runs.

As the rain stopped, Bangladesh were to score 151 runs in 16 overs to win the game but they were restricted to 145 by the Indian bowlers.