Karachi court reserves verdict on Dania Shah's bail plea

KARACHI – A local court in Sindh capital on Thursday reserved its verdict on Dania Shah post-arrest bail plea in a case related to sharing of obscene videos of late husband Aamir Liaquat on social media.

Shah's counsel earlier submitted the bail application on behalf of her, maintaining that Ms Dania was falsely implicated in the case to disenfranchise her from her right to inheritance.

The wife of late poltician did not shared any video on social media, and further mentioned that Aamir himself never filed any complaint against Dania in his life, and she is being implicated in cases to deprive her of her right to inheritance.

