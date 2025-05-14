PM lauds Pakistan armed forces for heroic defence, warns India against aggression

PASRUR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the armed forces for their heroic defence of the country, saying that although the enemy had superior numbers and boasted about its billion-dollar arsenal, Pakistan’s forces, with the grace of Allah, reduced their pride to dust.

Addressing officers and soldiers at the Sialkot-Pasrur forward areas, the prime minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was arrogant about his weapons and military equipment, which, by the grace of Allah, were destroyed by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Commending the troops, Shehbaz Sharif said they had broken the enemy’s might. He shared how the corps commander explained the defence of outposts, where the enemy was not allowed to advance. He added that the way soldiers destroyed enemy targets on land, and the way air force jets brought down enemy aircraft, was no ordinary feat.

The prime minister said both foes and allies now admit that India has fallen behind Pakistan. He added that the recent war proved Pakistan’s strength in conventional warfare, and that its tactical handling of the conflict will be studied in articles and books for years.

He expressed gratitude to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Air Marshal Zaheer Babar, and Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf, along with all armed forces personnel, conveying congratulations on behalf of 240 million Pakistanis.

Shehbaz Sharif especially lauded General Asim Munir’s courageous and wise leadership during the war, saying he personally witnessed the planning and coordination. “General Asim is a son of the nation. I am proud of him,” he stated.

He added that Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar had informed him of the air force’s potential in earlier meetings, but the real display came on the 9th and 10th. He called the three service chiefs “stars of the nation.”

Praising the leadership, the Prime Minister said he saw no flaws in their strategy. “When the enemy tried to advance, they sought my permission to strike back. I will document all of this in my book after retirement,” he shared.

He said the events of May 9 and 10 shook India’s supporters and uplifted the morale of Pakistan’s allies. “The success we achieved seemed only possible in dreams or books.”

The PM declared that the armed forces avenged the 1971 war through this conflict, referring to the “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.”

He warned India that if it ever thinks of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty or cutting off water flow, “then blood and water will not flow together.” He vowed that Pakistan’s brave soldiers will secure their right to water with courage and resolve.

He questioned Modi on who trained the Mukti Bahini in 1971, who attacked the Samjhauta Express, and pointed to India’s alleged involvement in the recent Jaffar Express tragedy in Balochistan. He also mentioned Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Modi, don’t lecture us,” he said. “We have lost 90,000 lives and suffered economic losses worth $150 billion in our fight against terrorism. This is our war for survival.”

He vowed to eliminate terrorism completely, adding, “Pakistan seeks peace and is a proponent of it. We want prosperity in the region—don’t mistake that for weakness.”

He made it clear that even considering violating the Indus Waters Treaty or taking aggressive steps would be a mistake. “Trade can only happen after resolving the Kashmir issue. If you wanted to act like the region’s police, that illusion has now been shattered.”

Addressing Indian PM Modi directly, Shehbaz Sharif said, “We are advocates of peace and dialogue, but if you ever attempt aggression against Pakistan again, nothing will be left. Our response will be even stronger than before.”

He invited Modi for dialogue on Kashmir, urging him to work towards making the region a cradle of peace. “We are ready for both war and negotiations,” he concluded.