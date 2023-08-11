Search

Technology

U Bank ranked as the top microfinance agriculture credit performer by SBP

Web Desk 03:17 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
U Bank ranked as the top microfinance agriculture credit performer by SBP

ISLAMABAD - U Microfinance Bank, Pakistan’s fastest-growing microfinance bank, has been lauded for its ‘Exceptional’ performance in agricultural credit in Pakistan, for Fiscal Year 2023, as rated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). With this, U Bank is leading the microfinance industry in agri-loans in the country with the highest score.

U Bank has achieved a commendable score of 80.6 in SBP’s Agriculture Credit Scoring Model, which utilizes multi-dimensional criteria to evaluate and improve agriculture financing by banks in Pakistan. This score is also the highest amongst all banks in the country, making U Bank one of the top contributors to the impressive growth of 25 per cent in agriculture credit disbursement in Pakistan in FY2023, as reported by the SBP recently.

For the recognition of the bank’s efforts, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO – U Microfinance Bank stated, “The SBP has played a key role in revitalizing and supporting the agriculture sector in light of the destruction caused on the country’s farmlands by last year’s devastating floods. We are glad to have achieved this milestone that demonstrates U Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering financial inclusion and empowering the backbone of our society – the agricultural industry.”

As one of the leading microfinance banks in Pakistan, U Bank remains steadfast in its mission to facilitate economic growth in both rural and urban sectors.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

CNBC names OPay among "Top 200 Global Financial Technology Companies"

05:16 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Zindigi-Powered by JS Bank bags Best Digital Startup Award 2023

10:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Boosting Remittances: ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib join forces again

07:03 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets top US body’s nod for brain chip trial on humans

05:57 PM | 27 May, 2023

OPPO Find X6 Pro takes top spot on DXOMARK global camera rankings

12:57 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Bank Alfalah collaborates with ChildLife Foundation to allocate Rs25 million for flood-affected children

12:18 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'Pakistan’s Youth Are the Leaders of Tomorrow and Changemakers of ...

03:59 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 11, 2023

09:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: