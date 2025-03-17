Ramadan 2025 to last 29 days as Astronomers predict Eidul Fitr holidays

LAHORE – Holy month of Ramadan continues and anticipation is building among Muslims to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Astronomers from United Arab Emirates and Egypt predicted potential dates of Eid, based on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society UAE suggested that the Islamic festival could be observed on either March 30, or Monday, March 31. He added that while the Shawwal moon will be born at 2:58 PM on March 29, its visibility will be limited to only a few hours before sunset, making it potentially difficult to spot. If the moon is not visible, Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.

On the other hand, Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said moon may be visible on March 29, with over 30 cities worldwide. Ramadan is expected to last 29 days, and that the final fast will occur on March 29, with Eid al-Fitr likely falling on Sunday, March 30, it said.

The exact date of Eid will depend on the moon sighting, and authorities in both countries are expected to confirm the date after assessing visibility.