Patriata cable car, chairlift closed ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

MURREE – The Patriata cable car and chairlift services, major tourist attractions in Galiyat, have been closed for annual maintenance work.

The administration of Murree has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the Patriata cable car and chairlift will remain closed from March 18 until first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, and they will be made operational on the second day of the eid.

What the Notification Says?

“It is notified for general information that the Patriata Chairlitt and Cable Car System will remain closed for tourists w e I March 18, 2025 to 1″ Day of Eid on account of Scheduled Annual Repair & Maintenance of the System and Eid holiday

The Chairlift & Cable Car Systems shall resume normal operations for tourists on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr as per routine,” read the notification.

When is Eid in Pakistan?

Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, according to prediction of Pakistan Metrological Department.

However, the final decision on the sighting of the moon will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

