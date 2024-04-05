Punjab issues notification for Eidul Fitr holidays

LAHORE – The Punjab government has notified holidays for upcoming festival of Eidul Fitr, which mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The schedule of Eid holidays in Punjab same as issued by the federal government a day earlier.
A notification issued by the provincial government states offices working five days a week will observe holidays from April 10 to 12.
It added that offices operating six days a week will observe holidays from April 10 to 13 in the Punjab province of Pakistan.
The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting in Islamabad on April 9 to sight the Eidul Fitr moon, symbolizing the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.
The gathering will be overseen by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
The committee will rely on testimonies received to determine the date for Eidul Fitr 2024. This approach ensures transparency and inclusivity, underscoring the committee's steadfast adherence to Islamic traditions and values.
Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted Eidul-Fitr to be held on April 10. It said Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
