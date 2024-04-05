Honda CG 125 Red latest price, installment plan with Meezan Bank

LAHORE – The price of Honda CG125 in red colour, which is most favourite colour of bike riders, stands at Rs234,900 as of April 2024.
The Honda 125 is one of the most selling motorcycles manufactured by Atlas Honda in Pakistan. Since launched in 1992 for first time, the four stroke two-wheeler witnessed several facelifts however, no change was made in its shape.
The motorcycle dominates the local market with strong resale value and low maintenance in Pakistan.
It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.
With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg.
Meezan Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.
The bank offers installments plans of up to three years. Here we have gathered details for 12-month installment plan with 25% down payment:
Down Payment Rs58,725 (25%)
Processing Fee Rs1,800
Total Upfront Rs60,525
Number of Months 12
Monthly Installment Rs17,611
Honda CG 125 will cost the buyer Rs271,857 if it is bought through Meezan Bank on 12-month installment plan.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.