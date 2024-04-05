Honda CG 125 Red latest price, installment plan with Meezan Bank

LAHORE – The price of Honda CG125 in red colour, which is most favourite colour of bike riders, stands at Rs234,900 as of April 2024.

The Honda 125 is one of the most selling motorcycles manufactured by Atlas Honda in Pakistan. Since launched in 1992 for first time, the four stroke two-wheeler witnessed several facelifts however, no change was made in its shape.

The motorcycle dominates the local market with strong resale value and low maintenance in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Specifications

It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg.

Honda 125 Installment Plans by Meezan Bank

Meezan Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The bank offers installments plans of up to three years. Here we have gathered details for 12-month installment plan with 25% down payment:

Down Payment Rs58,725 (25%)

Processing Fee Rs1,800

Total Upfront Rs60,525

Number of Months 12

Monthly Installment Rs17,611

Honda CG 125 will cost the buyer Rs271,857 if it is bought through Meezan Bank on 12-month installment plan.