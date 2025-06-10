Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K per Tola

KARACHI – Gold rates across Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday despite an upward trend in international bullion markets.
Price of 24-karat gold remains at Rs358,400 per tola, while rate for 10 grams hovers at Rs307,270. This price stability was observed uniformly across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.
In addition to gold, silver prices also remained unchanged, with one tola priced at Rs3,586, and 10 grams valued at Rs3,072.70.
Gold Rate Today
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Lahore
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Islamabad
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Peshawar
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Quetta
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Sialkot
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Hyderabad
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Faisalabad
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
While international gold prices showed gains, local markets remained steady as due to Eid holidays. Investors are advised to stay updated with daily market trends as global and local factors continue to shape the precious metals market in the days ahead.
