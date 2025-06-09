Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 9 June 2025 – Gold Price Updates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remains steady on June 9, 2025, despite global fluctuations. Price of 24-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs358,400 per tola, maintaining the upward momentum seen earlier in the week. The rate for 10 grams remains at Rs307,270.
Gold and Silver Prices
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Lahore
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Islamabad
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Peshawar
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Quetta
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Sialkot
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Hyderabad
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
|Faisalabad
|Rs358,400
|Rs3,380
Despite price surge earlier this week, when bullion moved up by Rs4,300, and markets have now shown signs of stability. This steadiness follows week of fluctuations, where the price per tola varied between Rs347,500 and Rs354,100.
Gold Prices This Week
-
May 28: Rs349,300
-
May 27: Rs347,900
-
May 26: Rs351,500
-
May 24: Rs354,100
-
May 23: Rs351,000
-
May 22: Rs347,500
-
May 21: Rs349,400
Silver prices also remained unchanged, with the rate for one tola steady at Rs3,586.
Analysts suggest that while the international gold market remains volatile, local prices have stabilized due to a pause in currency fluctuations and reduced trading activity heading into the weekend