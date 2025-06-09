Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 9 June 2025 – Gold Price Updates

By News Desk
9:05 am | Jun 9, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Global And Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remains steady on June 9, 2025, despite global fluctuations. Price of 24-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs358,400 per tola, maintaining the upward momentum seen earlier in the week. The rate for 10 grams remains at Rs307,270.

Gold and Silver Prices 

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Lahore Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Islamabad Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Peshawar Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Quetta Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Sialkot Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Hyderabad Rs358,400 Rs3,380
Faisalabad Rs358,400 Rs3,380

Despite price surge earlier this week, when bullion moved up by Rs4,300, and markets have now shown signs of stability. This steadiness follows week of fluctuations, where the price per tola varied between Rs347,500 and Rs354,100.

Gold Prices This Week 

  • May 28: Rs349,300

  • May 27: Rs347,900

  • May 26: Rs351,500

  • May 24: Rs354,100

  • May 23: Rs351,000

  • May 22: Rs347,500

  • May 21: Rs349,400

Silver prices also remained unchanged, with the rate for one tola steady at Rs3,586.

Analysts suggest that while the international gold market remains volatile, local prices have stabilized due to a pause in currency fluctuations and reduced trading activity heading into the weekend

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now