Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 9 June 2025 – Gold Price Updates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remains steady on June 9, 2025, despite global fluctuations. Price of 24-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs358,400 per tola, maintaining the upward momentum seen earlier in the week. The rate for 10 grams remains at Rs307,270.

Gold and Silver Prices

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Lahore Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Islamabad Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Peshawar Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Quetta Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Sialkot Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Hyderabad Rs358,400 Rs3,380 Faisalabad Rs358,400 Rs3,380

Despite price surge earlier this week, when bullion moved up by Rs4,300, and markets have now shown signs of stability. This steadiness follows week of fluctuations, where the price per tola varied between Rs347,500 and Rs354,100.

Gold Prices This Week

May 28: Rs349,300

May 27: Rs347,900

May 26: Rs351,500

May 24: Rs354,100

May 23: Rs351,000

May 22: Rs347,500

May 21: Rs349,400

Silver prices also remained unchanged, with the rate for one tola steady at Rs3,586.

Analysts suggest that while the international gold market remains volatile, local prices have stabilized due to a pause in currency fluctuations and reduced trading activity heading into the weekend