Last Day of Eid ul-Azha brings festive cheer across Pakistan

LAHORE – Festivities on last day of Eid ul-Azha continue with social gatherings as people are gearing up for family outings, and feasts.

The third day of Eid is being observed with joy and excitement throughout the country. Some people are performing sacrificial ritual while masses also engage in several social and recreational activities.

Families are hosting guests with traditional dishes. Many households have hired professional chefs to ensure a delicious dining experience for their visitors.

Those who completed their sacrifices on first two days of Eid are now busy meeting relatives, socializing with friends, and welcoming guests with warm hospitality.

Parks, recreational areas, and shopping centers are crowded as families, youth, and children take advantage of the holiday to enjoy outings, adding to the festive spirit. The lively crowds and vibrant atmosphere reflect the nation’s shared happiness and communal harmony during the Eid celebrations.

Hospitals across country are witnessing sharp rise in gastro cases as many residents developed serious symptom due to overeating meat during Eid. Over 9,000 patients rushed to government hospitals reporting symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain.

Medical authorities urge masses to take precautions to avoid foodborne illnesses during the festive period.