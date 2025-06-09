No casualties, but major losses as fire devastates Karachi Export Processing Zone

KARACHI – A massive fire in Landhi Export Processing Zone (EPZ) continues to burn in several pockets after one day of blaze, despite firefighting efforts.

At least a dozen fire brigade vehicles remain on site, battling persistent fire across the affected area. As per fire department officials, the blaze engulfed at least four factories involved in textile and export goods production. The intensity and scale of the fire prompted officials to declare it a third-degree blaze.

The fire also caused the partial collapse of the building, resulting in injuries to five individuals. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

The fire has been contained, full extinguishment and cooling efforts are ongoing and could take several more hours, officials said. Access routes remain blocked, complicating operations and delaying complete control over the situation.

The cause of the inferno has yet to be determined, and an official investigation is underway. Preliminary estimates suggest that goods worth millions of rupees have been lost, raising serious concerns within the export sector.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos and panic when the fire broke out early in the morning, with thick smoke blanketing the area and emergency teams rushing to evacuate workers.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged surrounding businesses to remain vigilant. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and cooling efforts conclude.