Youtuber Ahmed Ali Khan Goes Public Amid Fia Probe On Anti State Content

TORONTO – Popular social media influencer Ahmed Ali Khan accused Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of trying to intimidate him over alleged anti-state posts.

Ahmed Khan, known for his vocal criticism of Shehbaz Sharif-led government, revealed that he faces serious threats, including charges related to mutiny.

In a recent clip, the YouTuber explained that after being targeted, he initially sought assistance from Canadian authorities for proper documentation. However, he later decided to make his ordeal public to expose the pressure tactics allegedly being used by FIA cybercrime officials.

ایف آئی اے والے پاکستان سے مجھے ڈرانے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/VNfcBNmjNb — Ahmed Ali Khan (@ahmedalikhan01) June 8, 2025

The influencer, a staunch supporter of jailed PTI leader Imran Khan, warned that he is prepared to go to any lengths to confront the FIA’s actions. He also threatened to reveal the personal identities of the FIA cybercrime officials involved in his case.