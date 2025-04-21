Bank accounts of dissent Pakistani journalists Frozen; govt deny action

ISLAMABAD – Several Pakistani journalists critical of the incumbent government have reportedly had their bank and mobile wallet accounts frozen, sparking concerns over press freedom.

Several journalists including Asad Toor, Sabir Shakir, Imran Riaz, Siddique Jan, and Sami Ibrahim, said bank cards and digital payment platforms stopped working in recent days. Several of their family members have also allegedly faced similar restrictions, raising alarm.

The development has been strongly condemned by journalist unions and right activists, who have questioned the legal grounds for such actions. “Which law is being used to freeze the accounts of journalists without notice or hearing?” journalist said, asking urgent judicial intervention.

Matiullah Jan, a senior journo, accused government of weaponizing institutions like Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to silence dissent. “While the government seeks foreign investment, it is simultaneously creating a climate of fear where accounts can be frozen arbitrarily. This is contradictory and damaging to Pakistan’s democratic image,” said one senior journalist.

In response to the controversy, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar denied that any orders had been issued to freeze the accounts of journalists based on their political views or reporting.

Meanwhile, the affected journalists are preparing to file a writ petition in the high court, seeking restoration of access to their financial resources and protection of their constitutional rights.