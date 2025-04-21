Elderly woman property dealer gunned down in Rawalpindi’s Rawat Area

RAWALPINDI – A 60-year-old woman property dealer was shot and killed in targeted attack by unidentified attackers in the Rawat area on Sunday.

Reports in local media said deceased, Musarat Bibi, was a property owner and real estate agent, who was gone to show a piece of land to clients when she comes under attack along Chak Beli Road.

Eyewitnesses said attackers sprayed bullets from a vehicle and fled the scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Local police responded swiftly, shifting body to a local hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

City Police Officer and other senior cops visited crime scene and collected evidence, and directed the SP Saddar Division to submit a detailed report and ensure the prompt arrest of those involved. Police say multiple leads are being followed, and the investigation is ongoing from several angles.