Greta Thunberg, Aid workers stopped by Israel from reaching starving Gaza residents

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces blocked a humanitarian aid vessel to Gaza, as the ship carried several international activists, including famous climate advocate Greta Thunberg.

The aid mission organized by Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed from Italy on June 1 to draw global attention to the severe hunger crisis in Palestine. United Nations called situation as catastrophic, warning that Gaza’s entire population is on the brink of famine after nearly two years of continuous conflict.

Several clips doing rounds online show Greta Thunberg saying, “If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters.”

The ship was redirected to Israeli port city of Ashdod. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant defended the move, saying the blockade was necessary to prevent the smuggling of weapons into Gaza by militant groups.

Israel’s foreign ministry said all passengers are safe and unharmed, ruling out voyage as selfie yacht stunt. It added that any aid not consumed during the trip would be forwarded to Gaza through official channels.

The interception comes amid growing international pressure on Tel Aviv to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza. As deliveries recently resumed after long haitus, concerns remain over access, distribution of aid.

United Nations refused to cooperate with GHF, citing operational concerns. The situation on ground remains dire. On Sunday, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that Israeli fire killed at least 10 people near an aid distribution site west of Rafah. Among the victims were five civilians.

Hundreds of people flocked at site in hopes of receiving food when Israeli forces opened fire. One eyewitness, Abdallah Nour al-Din, said, “People started gathering early in the morning. After a while, hundreds moved toward the site, and suddenly the army began shooting.”

As Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens, global calls are intensifying for secure and impartial access to essential aid—while tensions around efforts like the Madleen mission continue to rise.