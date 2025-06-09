Indian ruling party BJP leader arrested for letting daughter be gang-raped by Boyfriend, aides

NEW DELHI – A disturbing child abuse case has been reported from India’s Uttarakhand state where a former leader of BJP has been arrested for allowing teen girl to be sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and his aides.

The incident caused outrage as a woman identified as Anamika Sharma and her boyfriend Sumit Patwal have been arrested for over child abuse of 13-year-old girl. The heinous details of this case have sent shockwaves through the community and raised serious questions about safety, accountability, and the moral integrity of those involved.

Police confirmed that the woman was district leader of BJP Mahila Morcha in Haridwar. The action comes as medical examination proved young girl had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse. The heinous acts reportedly took place over several months across different locations, including Haridwar, Agra, and Vrindavan, from January to March.

What makes this case even more disturbing is the allegation that the mother not only permitted but also facilitated the abuse, with her accomplices threatening to kill the girl’s father if she dared to disclose what was happening. The girl, in a moment of courage, confided in her father, leading to the shocking discovery.

BJP claimed kicking out woman from Mahila Morcha’s Haridwar district unit, after her involvement came to light.

This horrifying incident exposes dark side of society where trust is shattered, and innocence is violently stolen. Authorities have registered a case under the stringent POCSO Act and other relevant laws, and the accused are now in police custody as justice seeks to be served.

The community is left reeling, demanding strict action and accountability for this heinous crime that has scarred a young girl’s life forever.