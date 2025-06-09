Budget 2025–26: Govt proposes new taxes on agriculture and freelancing

The federal government has finalised key proposals for the upcoming Budget 2025–26, introducing new taxation measures to broaden the tax base and phasing out several exemptions.

According to sources, the government is considering imposing taxes on agricultural income, freelancing, and digital platforms—sectors that have largely remained outside the formal tax net. The move is part of a broader strategy to formalise the economy and curb tax evasion.

Key Budget Proposals:

New taxes on agriculture, online freelancing, and digital earnings

Abolishment of Federal Excise Duty on property transactions

Reduced taxes on beverages and cigarettes

Increased Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on shares and property

End of tax exemptions for the former FATA region, with a proposed 12% tax

Potential taxation on fertilisers, pesticides, and bakery products, as urged by the IMF

While the tax net is being expanded, some relief is being proposed for salaried individuals: