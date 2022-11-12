Pakistan interior minister undergoes minor procedure at Rawalpindi cardiology hospital

08:51 AM | 12 Nov, 2022
Pakistan interior minister undergoes minor procedure at Rawalpindi cardiology hospital
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan underwent minor procedure the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, also known as the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi.

It was revealed by the minister after his photo on a hospital bed went viral on social media with users speculating about his health condition.

Rana Sanaullah in a statement said that he is “absolutely fine”, adding that he is in the hospital for routine procedures and checkup.

"I had heart surgery almost 20 years ago in 2004. For patients like me, some minor procedures and a general checkup are essential every two to three years," Geo News quoted him as saying.

The minister said that he is on the road to recovery after undergoing the procedure at the AFIC in Rawalpindi and will be back in a day or two.

Urging sympathizers to not throng to hospital to see him as it has some restrictions, Sanaullah said that all will be welcomed to meet him at his residence on Sunday.  

