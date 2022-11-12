Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja’s Yaara Vey gets new release date
KARACHI – Yaara Vey, an upcoming film that features Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja as lead characters, will be released on December 2 across Pakistan.
The Yaara Vey official instagram page announced the release date while celebrating the 1.5 million views of movie’s hit number Ranja Tera.
Ranjha Tera is surely a masterpiece by the Music-Maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is already making waves with 1.5+M views on Youtube.
“Coming to cinemas near you on 2 December 2022,” it announced.
A creation of Beeline Productions, Yaara Vey, is a triangle love-based story. It was earlier scheduled to be released in September this year but it was delayed for unknown reason.
‘Shame on you’ – Marina Khan slams 'Yaara ... 11:57 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Veteran Pakistani actress Marina Khan lambasted the producers of upcoming film, Yaara Vey, for not ...
