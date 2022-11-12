Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja’s Yaara Vey gets new release date

09:38 AM | 12 Nov, 2022
Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja's Yaara Vey gets new release date
KARACHI – Yaara Vey, an upcoming film that features Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja as lead characters, will be released on December 2 across Pakistan.

The Yaara Vey official instagram page announced the release date while celebrating the 1.5 million views of movie’s hit number Ranja Tera.

Ranjha Tera is surely a masterpiece by the Music-Maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is already making waves with 1.5+M views on Youtube.

“Coming to cinemas near you on 2 December 2022,” it announced. 

A creation of Beeline Productions, Yaara Vey, is a triangle love-based story. It was earlier scheduled to be released in September this year but it was delayed for unknown reason.

Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja’s Yaara Vey gets new release date
09:38 AM | 12 Nov, 2022

