Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja’s Yaara Vey gets new release date

KARACHI – Yaara Vey, an upcoming film that features Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khawaja as lead characters, will be released on December 2 across Pakistan.

The Yaara Vey official instagram page announced the release date while celebrating the 1.5 million views of movie’s hit number Ranja Tera.

Ranjha Tera is surely a masterpiece by the Music-Maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is already making waves with 1.5+M views on Youtube.

“Coming to cinemas near you on 2 December 2022,” it announced.

A creation of Beeline Productions, Yaara Vey, is a triangle love-based story. It was earlier scheduled to be released in September this year but it was delayed for unknown reason.