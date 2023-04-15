Bajwa threatened to impose ‘martial law’ if no-trust vote against Imran not withdrawn: Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari makes startling revelations about former Army Chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and PTI chief Imran Khan.

In his interview with noted journalist Hamid Mir, the seasoned politician that former COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had threatened of imposing martial law if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was not withdrawn.

Zardari continued saying that we [the ruling alliance] replied ‘Bismillah’ and asked the former general to take over the reign of the country. “We will do farming and you should run the country now”, Zardari said quoting his alleged conversation with Gen (r) Bajwa, saying the latter took a volte-face on his statement.

Bajwa assured me to move toward the election phase, saying he will ask Imran Khan to step down however, PPP and Fazlur Rehman turned down his offer, PPP Co-Chairperson added. The senior politician also exposed the alleged gambit of General (r) Faiz Hameed and ousted premier Imran Khan as the duo planned to stay in power till 2035.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, he said PPP never dodged elections but we want elections in one to go, reiterating the supremacy of the parliament.