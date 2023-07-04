Shahrukh Khan suffers injury on LA set, undergoes surgery

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan has encountered a setback while filming one of his action movies in Los Angeles.
The actor suffered an accident that resulted in a nose injury, causing bleeding and necessitating immediate surgery in the United States, according to reports from Hindustan Times. Although details surrounding the incident remain scarce, sources close to the situation have confirmed to Indian media about the nature of the injury and the swift response taken.
Upon his return to India, Khan was spotted wearing a bandage on his nose, indicating the aftermath of the accident. Reports suggest that the actor is currently recovering at home. Neither Khan nor his team has released an official statement regarding the incident.
Fortunately, doctors have assured Khan's team that the injury is not severe and only required a minor surgical procedure to stop the bleeding. It is worth noting that Khan has experienced various injuries throughout his illustrious 31-year-long Bollywood career. In the past, he underwent minor surgery in 2017, knee surgery while shooting for "Raees," and his eighth surgery in 2013 following the completion of "Chennai Express." In 2009, he also underwent surgery to address a tear in his left shoulder.
Despite this setback, he recently celebrated his 31st anniversary in the Bollywood film industry and engaged with fans through an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the session, a fan inquired about his popular song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. He humorously expressed his desire to be there, mentioning that a train wouldn't be allowed inside the event.
On the work front, Khan made a highly anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan in January. His upcoming project, Jawan, directed by Atlee, is scheduled to release on September 7.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
