Shahrukh Khan suffers injury on LA set, undergoes surgery

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan has encountered a setback while filming one of his action movies in Los Angeles.

The actor suffered an accident that resulted in a nose injury, causing bleeding and necessitating immediate surgery in the United States, according to reports from Hindustan Times. Although details surrounding the incident remain scarce, sources close to the situation have confirmed to Indian media about the nature of the injury and the swift response taken.

Upon his return to India, Khan was spotted wearing a bandage on his nose, indicating the aftermath of the accident. Reports suggest that the actor is currently recovering at home. Neither Khan nor his team has released an official statement regarding the incident.

Fortunately, doctors have assured Khan's team that the injury is not severe and only required a minor surgical procedure to stop the bleeding. It is worth noting that Khan has experienced various injuries throughout his illustrious 31-year-long Bollywood career. In the past, he underwent minor surgery in 2017, knee surgery while shooting for "Raees," and his eighth surgery in 2013 following the completion of "Chennai Express." In 2009, he also underwent surgery to address a tear in his left shoulder.

Despite this setback, he recently celebrated his 31st anniversary in the Bollywood film industry and engaged with fans through an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the session, a fan inquired about his popular song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. He humorously expressed his desire to be there, mentioning that a train wouldn't be allowed inside the event.

On the work front, Khan made a highly anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan in January. His upcoming project, Jawan, directed by Atlee, is scheduled to release on September 7.