Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased in domestic market on Monday after witnessing bumpy season during last week.

The price of per tola gold went up by Rs800 to close at Rs209,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw an increase of Rs686 to settle at Rs179,184, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged at $1,925 per ounce.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively.