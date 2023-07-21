SSU Commando Ahmed Siddique wins three titles in bodybuilding competitions 

KARACHI – A commando of Sindh Police won three titles in bodybuilding competitions held in the southern port city of Karachi.

Ahmed Siddiqui, who is an officer of the Special Security Unit (SSU), bagged titles of Mr Beach Physique 2023, Mr Athletics Central 2023 and Mr Open Karachi 2023.

The competitions were held at District Central Arts Council, New Karachi while officials of Pakistan Army, Airport Security Forces and others took part in the events.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed congratulated Commando Ahmed Siddiqui on winning the titles. He was also awarded a cash prize of Rs100,000.

Siddique called his victory a major achievement in his career.