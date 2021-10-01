Cormorant Strike 2021: Pakistan Navy commandos take part in multinational drill in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy’s Special Services Group (SSG) participated in the 11th multinational ‘Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021’ with Sri Lankan Army at Infantry Training Center Minneriya.

The aim of exercise was to enhance interoperability and strengthen relations among Special Operation Forces of participating countries, said the navy in an official statement.

#PakNavy SSG participated in 11th multinational ‘Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021’ with Sri Lankan Army at Infantry Training Center Minneriya. The aim of exercise was to enhance interoperability & strengthen relations among Special Operation Forces of participating countries. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Zo5D4R9KvX — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 1, 2021

The Exercise focused on operations including anti-terrorism Ops, disaster relief reconnaissance missions, riverine Ops & counter-terrorism in the maritime domain.

Regional countries including Bangladesh, India, Maldives, and Nepal participated in it.