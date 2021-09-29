‘Druzhba VI’ – Pakistan, Russia kick off joint military exercise

08:11 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
‘Druzhba VI’ – Pakistan, Russia kick off joint military exercise
Share

RAWALPINDI – A joint exercise of the special forces of Pakistan and Russia, Druzhba VI, kicked off, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

A statement released by the military’s media wing said that the opening ceremony of Druzhba VI was held at the “Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia” on Wednesday.

"Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in the two-week-long exercise in the counter-terrorism domain," read the statement.

National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the opening ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade.

As per the statement, Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.

Peace Mission-2021: Troops from Pakistan, India, ... 06:24 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Opening ceremony of the exercise, Peace Mission-2021, under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation ...

More From This Category
IHC rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer’s ...
07:18 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Two suspects arrested for killing young doctor in ...
06:12 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif slams govt over money laundering ...
05:35 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
3 men involved in dacoity at PM Imran's ...
02:37 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Dr Omar Atiq, first Pakistani origin doctor to ...
02:08 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Equitable development key to progress in ...
12:54 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr