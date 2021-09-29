‘Druzhba VI’ – Pakistan, Russia kick off joint military exercise

RAWALPINDI – A joint exercise of the special forces of Pakistan and Russia, Druzhba VI, kicked off, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

A statement released by the military’s media wing said that the opening ceremony of Druzhba VI was held at the “Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia” on Wednesday.

"Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in the two-week-long exercise in the counter-terrorism domain," read the statement.

National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the opening ceremony, which was followed by the weapons and equipment display parade.

As per the statement, Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Senior officials from the armies of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.