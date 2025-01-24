Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Check Latest Gold Prices for 24 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs286,700 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at Rs245,799 for January 24, 2025, on Friday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 261,640 per tola, 21 Karat 249,737 and 18 Karat at 214,000.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 24 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs286,700 10 Grams Rs245,799

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad