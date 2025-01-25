Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

'No Judicial Commission, No Talks': PTI

No Judicial Commission No Talks Pti

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) refused talks with coalition government without formation of Judicial Commission, party Chairman Barrister Gohar said.

Gohar made it clear not to engage in negotiations with the government unless a judicial commission is formed. Speaking to the media, Gohar said PTI had given government a seven-day deadline to decide on the commission’s formation.

The judicial commission, was supposed to determine which judges would be included and define the terms of reference (TORs), he said, but added the government’s failure to take action shows its reluctance to form the commission, Gohar alleged.

He lamented “injustices” against PTI, accusing government of undermining the party’s mandate. He also referred to the legal actions taken against PTI members, including the terrorism charges filed against several party lawyers.

Despite significant reservations, Gohar emphasized that PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, had approached negotiations with sincerity. He added that PTI had even initiated the formation of a committee for talks. However, Gohar said the government’s lack of response shows they are not serious about meaningful discussions.

PTI’s Secretary General, Salman Akram Raja also accused the government of avoiding the truth and stated that PTI would continue its struggle, keeping all options open. He reiterated that PTI would not participate in talks merely for show and would require the commission to be established first. He emphasized that the government still had time to announce the commission’s formation.

National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, has called for the fourth round of negotiations between the government and PTI on January 28, 2025. The session, which will be held in-camera, will be chaired by Speaker Sadiq.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to dialogue and criticized PTI for prematurely abandoning talks. He emphasized that the government had requested seven working days to respond to PTI’s demands.

No talks without judicial commission, declares PTI leadership

The writer is a staff member.

