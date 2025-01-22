No talks without judicial commission, declares PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Omar Ayub has warned that if a judicial commission is not formed as per their demands, negotiations with the government will cease.

Speaking to media representatives alongside Opposition Leader Barrister Gohar and other PTI members, Omar Ayub highlighted the opposition’s effective protests in Parliament. He added that the third round of negotiations with the government has been completed, but despite repeated requests, the government has failed to arrange a meeting with PTI’s chairman.

He said that discussions had taken place regarding the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill. He expressed concerns that those who spoke in favour of the Constitution and law will now be targeted.

Ayub emphasized that without the establishment of a commission as per their demands, no further talks would take place.

He also criticized the Al-Qadir Trust case, calling it baseless, and claimed that the judiciary is under pressure, with decisions being made by “puppet courts.”

Regarding the Digital Pakistan Bill, Ayub stated that government members voted in favour of the bill, granting access to data. He warned that once passed, the bill would be used to suppress those advocating for the supremacy of the Constitution and law.

Ayub also addressed the issues of inflation and unemployment, noting that people are being pushed further into poverty.

Barrister Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar pointed out that Pakistan has set a record for the shortest time spent on legislation.

“In 88 days, there hasn’t even been 10 minutes of discussion on legislation. Laws are being passed in under 10 minutes,” he said. He added that Parliament, which should meet for 130 days a year, has only convened for 88 days.

Amir Dogar

PTI leader Amir Dogar revealed that 700 workers were brought from Attock to the anti-terrorism court today.

“Innocent workers are being subjected to inhumane treatment. Prison vans are overcrowded, carrying 500 prisoners. Over 3,000 workers are in jail, and they should be treated according to the jail manual,” he demanded.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Ali Muhammad Khan accused the government of exposing itself through the US conspiracy revealed by Imran Khan. He criticized the verdict against Imran Khan, claiming it was based on a baseless letter brought forward by Shehbaz Sharif.

He added, “Judges who can’t handle petty theft cases were given the former prime minister’s case. The decision itself lacks any truth. Imran Khan’s only fault is bringing money into Pakistan, unlike Hasan Nawaz.”

Khan concluded, “We won’t tolerate the injustices faced by Imran Khan. We condemn this oppression and stand against it.”