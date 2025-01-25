Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Chinese woman accuses Sindh police of harassment

Chinese Woman Accuses Sindh Police Of Harassment

KARACHI – A Chinese woman has accused police in Sindh capital city of Karachi of harassment, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said a video circulating on social media showed a Chinese woman standing in a street along with her child and she can be heard stating that the police have locked their home, leaving them helpless.

She alleged that the policemen are stopping her from entering the house, report said.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors have moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) over alleged harassment and extortion by police officials.

They have urged the court to protect them from such treatment, warning that they may have to return to Lahore or China if the harassment continues.

According to reports, six Chinese investors, through Advocate Pir Rahman Mehsud, have approached SHC against the Sindh Police.

The petition named the federal ministry of interior, chief secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, home secretary, and the head of the special security unit for CPEC, among others, as respondents.

The petitioners said they came to Pakistan for investment upon the invitation of the top officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, they have faced repeated demands for bribes from police, adding that they are also forced to wait for hours at the airport under the pretext of bulletproof vehicles.

The petition further explained that after paying bribes, the police transport them in their own cars to their residences, where they are confined under the guise of security.

The investors claim they have been deprived of their right to free movement and are unable to conduct business meetings.

The petitioners’ lawyer also informed the court that three Chinese female investors left for China after facing harassment at the Expo Center.

The court issued a notice and called for a response within four weeks.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 January 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search