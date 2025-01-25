Chinese woman accuses Sindh police of harassment

KARACHI – A Chinese woman has accused police in Sindh capital city of Karachi of harassment, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said a video circulating on social media showed a Chinese woman standing in a street along with her child and she can be heard stating that the police have locked their home, leaving them helpless.

She alleged that the policemen are stopping her from entering the house, report said.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors have moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) over alleged harassment and extortion by police officials.

They have urged the court to protect them from such treatment, warning that they may have to return to Lahore or China if the harassment continues.

According to reports, six Chinese investors, through Advocate Pir Rahman Mehsud, have approached SHC against the Sindh Police.

The petition named the federal ministry of interior, chief secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, home secretary, and the head of the special security unit for CPEC, among others, as respondents.

The petitioners said they came to Pakistan for investment upon the invitation of the top officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, they have faced repeated demands for bribes from police, adding that they are also forced to wait for hours at the airport under the pretext of bulletproof vehicles.

The petition further explained that after paying bribes, the police transport them in their own cars to their residences, where they are confined under the guise of security.

The investors claim they have been deprived of their right to free movement and are unable to conduct business meetings.

The petitioners’ lawyer also informed the court that three Chinese female investors left for China after facing harassment at the Expo Center.

The court issued a notice and called for a response within four weeks.