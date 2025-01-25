Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam named in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024

DUBAI – Former skipper of Pakistan Babar Azam has been featured in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024 for his excellence performance in last year.

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year recognises the best of the best who impressed the world with their match-winning performances and made 2024 a memorable year in the shortest format, said ICC in a statement.

Renowned for his elegant stroke play and unmatched consistency, Babar Azam again anchored Pakistan’s innings time and again, ensuring stability in a dynamic batting lineup.

The right-hand batter started off his year in sizzling fashion, notching up three half-centuries on the trot against New Zealand away from home.

The 30-year-old’s ability to perform under pressure and his consistency across formats reaffirmed his status as one of the finest players in international cricket, placing him sixth on the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters.

The members of the team include Rohit Sharma (India), Travis Head (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Hardik Pandya (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Jasprit Bumrah (India), and Arshdeep Singh (India).

