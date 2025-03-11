Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab’s Super Seeder Scheme 2025: How to apply?

Punjabs Super Seeder Scheme 2025 How To Apply

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the third phase of the Super Seeder Scheme 2025, aimed at combating smog and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the province.

Under this initiative, 2,000 super seeders will be distributed to farmers before the wheat sowing season in October. The advanced machinery helps incorporate paddy crop residues into the soil, reducing environmental pollution caused by traditional stubble burning.

How to Apply for the Super Seeder Scheme

Farmers interested in availing the subsidy must follow these steps:

  • Obtain the application form from the official website.
  • Submit a completed application along with an undertaking on Rs. 100 stamp paper to confirm eligibility for financial assistance.
  • Applications can be submitted at the Assistant Agricultural Engineer (Field) or Assistant Director Agricultural Engineering office in the relevant district. Alternatively, submissions can be made at the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) office at the tehsil level.

For further guidance, a toll-free helpline (0800-17000) has been established.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Own a tractor with at least 65 horsepower.
  • Commit to providing rental services to other farmers.
  • Not have applied for similar financial assistance in any other district.
  • Procure machinery from pre-qualified firms within 20 days of receiving the allotment letter.

Failure to meet procurement deadlines will result in cancellation of financial assistance, and the subsidy will be transferred to the next eligible farmer. Decisions made by the allotment committee are final and cannot be contested in court.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search