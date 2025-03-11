Punjab’s Super Seeder Scheme 2025: How to apply?

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the third phase of the Super Seeder Scheme 2025, aimed at combating smog and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the province.

Under this initiative, 2,000 super seeders will be distributed to farmers before the wheat sowing season in October. The advanced machinery helps incorporate paddy crop residues into the soil, reducing environmental pollution caused by traditional stubble burning.

How to Apply for the Super Seeder Scheme

Farmers interested in availing the subsidy must follow these steps:

Obtain the application form from the official website.

Submit a completed application along with an undertaking on Rs. 100 stamp paper to confirm eligibility for financial assistance.

Applications can be submitted at the Assistant Agricultural Engineer (Field) or Assistant Director Agricultural Engineering office in the relevant district. Alternatively, submissions can be made at the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) office at the tehsil level.

For further guidance, a toll-free helpline (0800-17000) has been established.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Own a tractor with at least 65 horsepower.

Commit to providing rental services to other farmers.

Not have applied for similar financial assistance in any other district.

Procure machinery from pre-qualified firms within 20 days of receiving the allotment letter.

Failure to meet procurement deadlines will result in cancellation of financial assistance, and the subsidy will be transferred to the next eligible farmer. Decisions made by the allotment committee are final and cannot be contested in court.