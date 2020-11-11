Apple’s M1 chip to be in the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Four months ago, Apple revealed that it would transition the Mac to run on its own custom chips. The company is unveiling its first computer with Apple silicon, and to a surprise, Apple is starting with their laptops. The company shows off updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro running on the brand new M1 processor.

The new MacBook Air and Mac Mini, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, are incredibly identical to the Intel model. Apple claims that it’ll have faster performance than the existing model – specifically 2.8X faster, and the M1’s eight-core GPU is 5X faster. All in all, Apple claims that the laptop is 3 times faster than the best-selling comparable Windows laptop. However, the MacBook Air lacks a fan, but the MacBook Pro has a fan to run at peak levels for longer durations.

Not only that, but Apple has worked on the battery life as well, with up to 18 hours of wireless web browsing and 20 hours of video playback. Like Mac Mini, the Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports will work with the company’s lavishly expensive pro monitor.

Moving on, the new 13-inch MacBook starts at the same price as the existing model - $1299. If you order the new 13-inch MacBook Pro today, it’ll begin shipping on November 17th. The $1299 model replaces the existing entry MacBook Pro and has 256 GB storage and 8GB of RAM. For the $1499 model, the storage doubles at 512 GB. Apart from this, both computers are identical and only have two USB-C ports. Apple is keeping around the more expensive four-port models with Intel processors, which can still be upgraded to 32GB of RAM.