US embassy apologises for sharing controversial tweet against Pakistan PM
04:58 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – US Embassy in Islamabad has extended apology for retweeting a post shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader against Prime Minister Imran Khan after facing backlash on the social networking site.

The embassy wrote in a tweet, “Dear Followers: The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization. The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post”.

The issue stemmed when Iqbal on Tuesday posted a tweet carrying a screenshot of an article by The Washington Post titled "Trump's defeat is a blow for the world's demagogues and dictators".

 “We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon. Inshallah!” he wrote apparently referring to PM Imran Khan.

As soon as the post was retweeted by the official handle of the US embassy, a hashtag #AppologiseUSembassy started trending on Twitter with several federal ministers and PTI followers hitting out at the embassy for breaching diplomatic norms. 

