Several injured in Saudi Arabian cemetery blast

05:45 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Several injured in Saudi Arabian cemetery blast
JEDDAH – Several people were injured after an explosion at a cemetery for non-Muslims in Saudi Arabia, international media reported on Wednesday.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, involving several consulates general including the French consulate, was the target of an explosive device attack this morning, which left several injured," the French foreign ministry was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon – First Pakistani movie to release in China in 45 years
12:07 AM | 12 Nov, 2020

