Bollywood maestro Aamir Khan immerses himself in the art of classical music

Renowned Indian actor Aamir Khan often hailed as the 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood, has recently unveiled yet another facet of his artistic pursuits. Beyond the realms of acting and filmmaking, the versatile entertainer has embarked on a journey to master classical music.

According to reports from Indian media, Khan has dedicated an hour each day to delve into the intricacies of classical music, engaging in rigorous Riyaz sessions. Seeking guidance from a proficient music teacher, the actor immerses himself in the fundamentals of music during these daily lessons.

While the PK actor has not officially confirmed this revelation, the news has resonated widely in the Indian media, sparking a flurry of speculation and curiosity among fans. Social media platforms are abuzz with diverse comments, with enthusiasts contemplating the prospect of Aamir Khan venturing into the realm of singing and potentially outshining established vocalists.

Amidst these artistic endeavours, Khan is concurrently immersed in familial celebrations as he prepares for the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Ira Khan. Scheduled for January 3, the joyous occasion will witness Ira Khan tying the knot with a fitness trainer. Aamir, who married Reena Dutta in 1986 and has two children, Ira and Junaid, from the union, also shares a son, Azad Rao Khan, with his second wife, Kiran Rao, from whom he is now divorced.

Some of Aamir's most notable works include Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and Dangal.