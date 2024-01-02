Mir Punjabi Mela ends with dimension of literature & culture

LAHORE - The two-day Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23, organised in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Professor Ali Arshad Mir under the auspices of Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC), concluded here at Alhamra Cultural Complex on Sunday.

The first day of Mela was attended by a large number of fans as well as lovers of knowledge, literature and mother tongue, Punjabi. On the first day of the fair, various seminars were held to highlight the importance of the Punjabi language and literature, its historical context and the present education system.

Prof Taimur Rehman also performed in the festival on behalf of the Lal Band. Tarinjan Theatre presented a play while Nadeem Abbas enthralled the audience by performing Sufi dance. An evening was also celebrated in the memory of the famous literary and political personality of Sahiwal Qasur Mubarak Butt.

Guests and fans from all corners of the Punjab province participated in the fair. Various seminars and a Punjabi mushaira were also organised on the second and last day of the fair.