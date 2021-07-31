Rizwan makes new world record by scoring highest T20I runs in a year
Web Desk
10:35 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Rizwan makes new world record by scoring highest T20I runs in a year
Share

Pakistani batsman and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has made a new world record by scoring most T20I runs in a calendar year.

He made this record while playing against West Indies in the second T20I of four-match series in Providence on Saturday.

With his 46-run impressive inning, Rizwan clinched the title of highest scorer of T20I in a calendar year. Previously, the title was held by Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who had scored 748 runs, after batting in 20 innings, in 2019.

However, Rizwan achieved the milestone by scoring 752 runs in 14 innings.

The Pakistani batsman also made 1,189 runs in all three formats this year, which is the highest score by any player so far.

With Rizwan’s thrilling performance, Pakistan now holds the records of “highest runs in a calendar year” in two formats.

The other record was made by Mohammad Yousuf who scored 1,788 Test runs in 2006.

PAKvWI – Pakistan set 158-run target for ... 03:42 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

PROVIDENCE – With an impressive performance by skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan posted a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan ranks as world’s most affordable ...
11:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistani minister slams India's Modi for leaving ...
10:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Justice Isa taken to hospital after health ...
08:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistan to move ICC against Indian cricket board ...
08:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistan mulls vaccinating youngsters aged 12-18 ...
07:58 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Lahore cop arrested for obscene act at woman ...
07:22 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new workout video
09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr