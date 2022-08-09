Pakistani PM hails UAE investment in phone call with Emirate ruler

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Pakistani PM hails UAE investment in phone call with Emirate ruler
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the United Arab Emirates planned to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies.

A statement issued by Prime Minister’s office, PM Shehbaz held a telephone call on Tuesday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and emphasized the substantial support extended to the South Asian nation over the years.

Both sides also agreed to work closely to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors, as they reaffirmed the close fraternal ties between the two friendly nations.

PM Office said views on matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephonic conversation.

UAE plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan as ... 11:55 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

DUBAI – As Pakistani rupee and the stock market have started recovering gradullay, reports suggest the United ...

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz expressed grief in wake of damage caused by the recent floods in the Kingdom that claimed precious lives.

UAE President also extended condolences on the martyrdom of army personnel in the recent helicopter crash.

Top Saudi general phones COAS Bajwa to condole ... 03:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa received telephone call from Chief of General Staff of ...

More From This Category
ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, ...
03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition
04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Two Pakistanis among four Muslims killed in fresh ...
11:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...
10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets new ...
09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Ashura 2022 – President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay ...
09:16 AM | 9 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing
05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr