Pakistani PM hails UAE investment in phone call with Emirate ruler

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the United Arab Emirates planned to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies.

A statement issued by Prime Minister’s office, PM Shehbaz held a telephone call on Tuesday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and emphasized the substantial support extended to the South Asian nation over the years.

Both sides also agreed to work closely to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors, as they reaffirmed the close fraternal ties between the two friendly nations.

PM Office said views on matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephonic conversation.

UAE plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan as ... 11:55 PM | 6 Aug, 2022 DUBAI – As Pakistani rupee and the stock market have started recovering gradullay, reports suggest the United ...

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz expressed grief in wake of damage caused by the recent floods in the Kingdom that claimed precious lives.

UAE President also extended condolences on the martyrdom of army personnel in the recent helicopter crash.