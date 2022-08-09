Pakistan braces for more rains under new monsoon spell
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more monsoon rains in different parts of the country during this week which could cause flooding in the urban areas and trigger landslides in vulnerable areas.
According to the met office, monsoon currents have been continuously penetrating the atmosphere and are likely to become stronger from August 10, Wednesday.
It warned of downpour and thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh.
Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala, it said, adding that flash flooding is expected in various parts.
Monsoon activity likely to continue in coming days— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) August 8, 2022
More rains expected from 10th to 13th August, 2022
Met Office informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country likely to become stronger from 10th August (Wednesday). #Monsoon2022 #rain pic.twitter.com/rk3kjGy7zv
About the impacts, the met office said urban flooding may cause in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas in Sindh and Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni and other areas in flood hit Balochistan.
The recent alert comes as flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed nearly 550 people in South Asian country over the past month, with Balochistan among the hardest hit areas.
Pakistan Army and other civil authorities have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.
