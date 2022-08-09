Punjab police to take over Banigala's security after Gill’s arrest
Web Desk
08:10 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Punjab police to take over Banigala's security after Gill’s arrest
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government has decided to deploy Punjab police personnel at Imran Khan’s residence in the capital, fearing the arrest of the PTI chief by Islamabad police.

Moonis Elahi, son of CM Punjab and a close ally of former PM, shared the update following the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested for alleged sedition.

The PML-Q leader said he has heard about some movement towards Banigala, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad administration, and that the Punjab police is being sent to Imran Khan’s residence for ‘protection.’

Meanwhile, several members of the Punjab cabinet also flocked to Banigala with the police’s elite force.

Despite the PTI’s safety measures, Islamabad Police clarified that no operation was being conducted near Bani Gala, urging the masses not to pay attention to propaganda.

The development comes as Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, was arrested in Islamabad for his statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.

Reports suggest that a case has been registered against Khan’s close aide at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition 04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shehbaz Gill has ...

Lately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed Gill’s arrest, saying he was arrested on charges of sedition. Addressing a presser, the PML-N leader said a smear campaign was launched against the martyrs of the army chopper incident and a narrative was created against institutions.

ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, ... 03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog suspended ARY News, a mainstream TV channel on ...

More From This Category
Pakistan braces for more rains under new monsoon ...
07:18 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Pakistani PM hails UAE investment in phone call ...
06:44 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, ...
03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition
04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Two Pakistanis among four Muslims killed in fresh ...
11:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...
10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#SadafKanwal, #ShahrozSabzwari welcome their #firstchild
09:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr