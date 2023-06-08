Tareen launches 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party' as more PTI defectors join him

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Thursday launched new political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, as several key members of Imran Khan’s team joined him.
More than 100 PTI stalwarts and legislators, who left the party following the events of May 9, are currently seeking new opportunities to boost their political careers. The exodus from the PTI continues as more and more “loyalists of Imran Khan” bid farewell to him with each passing day in order to maintain their relevance in politics.
In a gathering held in Lahore, former PTI stalwarts Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor, and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan joined the new boss, Jahangir Tareen who will likely to launch his party today in a press conference.
However, some of these individuals had previously announced a temporary departure from politics when they left the PTI after the events of May 9. Their break only lasted a couple of weeks before they formally joined new political faction.
Awn Chaudhry, a member of Tareen’s camp, revealed that the new party would be named the “Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).” While there was consensus among the group members regarding the name, a last-minute change is still a possibility.
The newly formed party is expected to play a significant role in Punjab politics during the upcoming general elections. Many PTI deserters and influential figures from south Punjab have already joined the JKT group.
On Wednesday, three former PTI leaders from the south—Sajjad Bokhari, Tasneem Gardezi, and Jahanzeb Warren—publicly announced their affiliation with the JKT group.
Former CM adviser Ali Gilani, ex-lawmakers Mumtaz Mahrvi, Azmat Chishti, and Mehr Irshad Kathia, as well as former PTI leaders retired Major Khurram Rokhari and Usman Ashraf, also met with Mr. Tareen and joined his group.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.5
|301
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
