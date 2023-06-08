Tareen launches 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party' as more PTI defectors join him

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Thursday launched new political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, as several key members of Imran Khan’s team joined him.

More than 100 PTI stalwarts and legislators, who left the party following the events of May 9, are currently seeking new opportunities to boost their political careers. The exodus from the PTI continues as more and more “loyalists of Imran Khan” bid farewell to him with each passing day in order to maintain their relevance in politics.

In a gathering held in Lahore, former PTI stalwarts Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor, and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan joined the new boss, Jahangir Tareen who will likely to launch his party today in a press conference.

However, some of these individuals had previously announced a temporary departure from politics when they left the PTI after the events of May 9. Their break only lasted a couple of weeks before they formally joined new political faction.

Awn Chaudhry, a member of Tareen’s camp, revealed that the new party would be named the “Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).” While there was consensus among the group members regarding the name, a last-minute change is still a possibility.

The newly formed party is expected to play a significant role in Punjab politics during the upcoming general elections. Many PTI deserters and influential figures from south Punjab have already joined the JKT group.

On Wednesday, three former PTI leaders from the south—Sajjad Bokhari, Tasneem Gardezi, and Jahanzeb Warren—publicly announced their affiliation with the JKT group.

Former CM adviser Ali Gilani, ex-lawmakers Mumtaz Mahrvi, Azmat Chishti, and Mehr Irshad Kathia, as well as former PTI leaders retired Major Khurram Rokhari and Usman Ashraf, also met with Mr. Tareen and joined his group.