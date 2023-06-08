Ali Rehman Khan wins hearts with his performance as Guru goes on-air

Ali Rehman Khan is not just an actor; he is a passionate individual who followed his dreams to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Recently, he took on a groundbreaking role that pushed the boundaries of his acting career. In the new drama series titled "Guru," written by Likhari and produced by Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat, Ali portrays an intersex character.

This unique and challenging role is a departure from his previous projects, showcasing his dedication to exploring diverse narratives and shedding light on important societal issues. By taking on this unconventional role, the Janaan star has not only challenged societal norms but also elevated the representation of marginalized communities on screen.

The premiere episode of Guru aired on Express TV last night, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Viewers were deeply moved by the struggles faced by intersex individuals, and Khan astounded everyone with his transformation. He not only changed his physical appearance to suit the character but also embraced a distinct accent and mannerisms, skillfully crafted under the direction of Bilawal Hussain Abbasi.

The response to Ali's portrayal has been overwhelming, with viewers praising his commitment to delivering a powerful and authentic performance.

On the work front, Ali is known for his performances in Heer Maan Ja, Parci, Meri Shazaadi and Laapata.