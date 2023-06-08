Ducky Bhai's wife Aroob Jatoi shares video of Bali honeymoon trip

Ducky Bhai, the popular YouTube personality, has embarked on a delightful journey with his wife, Aroob Jatoi, capturing their travel adventures and sharing them with their devoted followers. Currently exploring the enchanting landscapes of Bali on their honeymoon, the couple has been immersing themselves in the beauty of the island, creating unforgettable memories along the way.

Aroob Jatoi, known for her influence and presence on social media, has been seen accompanying her husband in his YouTube videos, adding an extra charm to their content. With her radiant smile and infectious energy, she has become a beloved figure among their fanbase.

During their Bali escapade, Jatoi was spotted donning a stunning royal blue flowy kimono dress, exuding elegance and grace. To complete her picturesque look, she adorned a flower crown, adding a touch of whimsy to her ensemble. As they explored the island's wonders, she was captured on one of the iconic swings, enjoying the exhilarating experience and capturing breathtaking photos against the backdrop of the majestic mountaintops.

The couple's shared moments from their travels have garnered immense admiration from their followers, who have been captivated by the joy and happiness radiating from their videos.