Ali Rehman Khan to essay an intersex in latest drama, Guru

Noor Fatima 10:15 AM | 22 May, 2023
Ali Rehman Khan to essay an intersex in latest drama, Guru

Joining the league of actors and projects par excellence in Lollywood, Ali Rehman Khan is all geared up to step out of his comfort league and essay an ‘intersex’ character on television screens. After the trend set by Saim Sadiq’s Joyland and Muneeb Butt’s Sar-e-Rah, director Bilawal Hussain Abbasi is bringing another cinematic masterpiece, a drama titled Guru, with Khan in the lead role.

Gluing the audience to the screen, Guru will revolve around the protagonist – an intersex – in functions and at home and will air on Express Entertainment.

On Saturday, a teaser for the upcoming drama serial was shared on the channel’s official Instagram account, introducing Khan’s challenging character of an intersex person dancing at functions to earn money. The camera pans from the wedding function shenanigans with laughter and merriment to the character’s miserable life, reflecting the duality of their journey. The teaser also shows Khan’s new avatar looking at kids' toys and then a newborn baby entering the frame.

The powerful teaser triggers a number of emotions with the suspenseful music only adding more to the mystery. The previous teasers hinted at drug abuse, discrimination, and social hierarchy as well.

The release date for the project hasn’t been revealed yet. The drama also stars Zhalay Sarhadi, Hira Khan, and Umer Aalam in pivotal roles. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Express TV (@entexpresstv)

Shazia Wajahat, one of the producers of Guru, praised Khan’s sheer talent for taking on a “challenging” role. “Super proud of my friend Ali Rehman Khan for getting out of his comfort zone and taking on this challenging role. Thank you for breaking barriers with a whole new look, that many would think twice of doing,” Wajahat wrote.

Anticipating the project by calling it a “riveting story about an intersex,” the producer couldn’t wait for the audience to watch. 

After the teaser surfaced on the internet, the entertainment fraternity lauded the Parde Mein Rehne Do actor for his “brilliant” performance and avatar.

In an Instagram story, actress Hania Aamir praised her “brave, talented friend,” writing that “I can’t wait till everyone watches your incredible performance. Wishing major luck to you and the team! Guys, you don’t know what’s coming your way.”

Komal Meer, too, was awestruck by Khan’s mind-blowing transformation. “Oh my god, Ali! This is too good. Can’t wait!” she wrote.  

Actress Ushna Shah was “glad” that Ali “finally chose to do a character role.” 

Zara Noor Abbas and Kubra Khan shared how proud they are of Ali for taking on a script so “unusual.”

Punjab bans trans-themed movie Joyland despite Censor Board’s nod

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

