‘Iron brothers’ Pakistan, China celebrate 72nd anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Embassy arranged a reception with Pakistani Diplomats in Islamabad on the 72nd anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Beijing.
Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Ms. Pang Chunxue, chief guest, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, DG Foreign Service Academy, officials of Foreign Affairs, and Pakistani diplomats along with Chinese diplomats attended the event.
Chinese diplomat Ms. Pang stressed that the China-Pakistan relationship has profound historical roots, solid public support, and vital practical needs. She maintained that 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ proposed by President Xi Jinping and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the flagship project CPEC.
Charge d'Affaires Ms Pang Chunxue, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Foreign Secretary, Mr Mazhar Javed, DG of Foreign Service Academy spoke highly of our all weather strategic cooperative partnership at reception in celebration of 72nd anniversary of China&Pakistan diplomatic relations.
Praising China–Pakistan Economic Corridor, Ms Wang said the mega infrastructure network achieved fruitful outcomes covering areas of industry, agriculture, IT, disaster prevention and mitigation, etc., which contributed in Pakistan’s economic and social development, and improved people’s well-being.
The process of Chinese modernization is moving with pace, and Beijing will provide new opportunities for developing countries, including Pakistan, she said, adding that both sides are finding development paths that suit their national conditions and are actively committed to maintaining world peace.
Pakistan Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan also hailed the contribution of generations of the two countries' diplomats to the achievements of friendship and ties. Majeed pointed that China always provides generous help and support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence, financial stability, and infrastructure construction.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
